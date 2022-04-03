Dubuque salon raises $1,050 for Ukrainian family

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, a Dubuque salon put its clippers to good use by raising money to try and help a Ukrainian woman who moved to the region to get her family to the United States.

Encore Salon raised the money for Laura Yoder, who works in the same building where the salon is located. Yoder, from Ukraine, has a son Mark, who is not allowed to leave that country due to its ban on any males aged 18 to 60 from leaving during the war. She also has a daughter-in-law Viktoriia and a 16-month-old grandson Mark who has a medical condition that causes cysts to form on his brain. Those two both fled the conflict to Poland.

The salon raised money by having $10 haircuts as well as accepting donations. All of the money raised went to Yoder’s family, with the intent to help Viktoriia and Mark leave Poland and move to the United States as well as help pay for medical expenses.

If you would like to donate you can email encoresalondbq@gmail.com or visit Laura’s GoFundMe.

