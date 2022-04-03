Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque salon raises $1,050 for Ukrainian family

A Dubuque salon is putting its clippers to good use: they raised money to try and help a Ukrainian woman who moved to Dubuque get her family to America.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, a Dubuque salon put its clippers to good use by raising money to try and help a Ukrainian woman who moved to the region to get her family to the United States.

Encore Salon raised the money for Laura Yoder, who works in the same building where the salon is located. Yoder, from Ukraine, has a son Mark, who is not allowed to leave that country due to its ban on any males aged 18 to 60 from leaving during the war. She also has a daughter-in-law Viktoriia and a 16-month-old grandson Mark who has a medical condition that causes cysts to form on his brain. Those two both fled the conflict to Poland.

The salon raised money by having $10 haircuts as well as accepting donations. All of the money raised went to Yoder’s family, with the intent to help Viktoriia and Mark leave Poland and move to the United States as well as help pay for medical expenses.

If you would like to donate you can email encoresalondbq@gmail.com or visit Laura’s GoFundMe.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke
Meskwaki Police
27-year-old Tama woman identified as victim of dog attack near Meskwaki Settlement
A sign for a home just listed for sale.
Experts say potential housing bubble forming
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Iowa ‘prepared and ready to welcome’ Ukrainian refugees
Donald Shaffer
Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away

Latest News

Hunger Hero Food Drive.
HACAP starts new food drive to fill rising need
Pride Con at UAY in Iowa City.
‘PrideCon’ gives local LGBTQ+ teens space to feel at ease
Iowa math teacher arrested.
Former teacher in Eagle Grove arrested for Dubuque County sexual exploitation warrant
Kites for Kids in Johnson County.
'Kites for Kids' raises awareness about child abuse prevention