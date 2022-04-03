Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A comeback unlike any other? Tiger arrives at the Masters

A comeback unlike any other? Tiger arrives at the Masters
A comeback unlike any other? Tiger arrives at the Masters(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is on his way to Augusta National. Still to be determined is whether he plays in the Masters. Woods says he is flying to Augusta to continue his preparation, but it’s a game-time decision whether he plays. His right leg so was severely damaged in a car crash 13 months ago that he said doctors contemplated amputation.

He played with his son in the PNC Championship in December. But that was a scramble format and he rode in a cart. Woods played a practice round five days ago. This is the next step.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for a home just listed for sale.
Experts say potential housing bubble forming
Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Driver sustains serious injuries after Friday afternoon crash
Handcuffs
Iowa man charged in death of woman who fell from balcony

Latest News

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
California mass shooting: 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento
Group protests amusement park ride after teen's death in Florida.
‘Take this deathtrap down’ Group protests amusement park ride after Florida teen’s death
Group protests amusement park ride after teen's death in Florida.
Group protests Florida ride after teen's death
Pope prays for end to 'sacrilegious' war, refugee welcome
Pope prays for end to ‘sacrilegious’ war, refugee welcome