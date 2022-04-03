Show You Care
City of Cedar Rapids resolves thousands of complaints over a year with citizen request management system

By Emily Schrad
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In one year, Cedar Rapids resolved thousands of complaints through an online complaint system.

The My CR citizen request management system launched a year ago. It can be accessed on the web or on their app, allowing people to log concerns 24/7.

Anything from sidewalk and street concerns to garbage, trees , stop lights and signals.

From March 9th, 2021 when the system was launched to March 9th of this year, the system logged 18,000 complaints, the city closing about 17,000.

”We have been able to keep metrics that we’ve never been able to keep. So, we do keep an eye on that. How quickly we are responding or at least acknowledging those requests. How many requests are coming in. How often we’re responding to them. How many are in the pending phase. How many have been completed out. And with that we’re able to make those adjustments within each department,” said April Wing, Management Analyst.

Wing added while you can submit requests anonymously, if you make an account or leave contact information the city can ask follow up questions and update you on the status of the request.

