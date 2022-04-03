Cedar Rapids man arrested for murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police arrested 62-year-old Arthur Flowers for murder.

The Cedar Rapids Police responded to a medical emergency at 1029 10th Ave. SE around 6:06 p.m. on Saturday. They found an unresponsive female in the upstairs bathroom suffering from what appeared to be blunt force head trauma. Area Ambulance personnel announced her dead at the scene.

The man who originally called 911 was at the scene. Cedar Rapids Police took the man to the Police Department for an interview. After investigating Cedar Rapids Police arrested Flowers for 1st-degree murder and took him to Linn County Jail.

