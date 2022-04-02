A wet & snowy Saturday morning, but sunshine expected in the afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a snowy morning across Northeastern Iowa, with snow expected to linger through the late morning. This morning, the snow may cause some travel issues, so be cautious on the roadways. We’re also waking up to temperatures in the 30s. Even though this morning is gray and snowy, the sun will return this afternoon, which will help temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tonight will be quiet with a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. A few rain showers are possible Sunday afternoon.

