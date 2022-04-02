Three Solon track and field athletes are raising funds for a new addition to Spartan Stadium

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Three standing tables by the stadium may not seem like much, but for three track and field stars of Solon, it represents the culmination of years of hard work.

“It’s gonna be great to see that we left something behind that others can benefit from,” said senior MaKinley Levin.

Levin, along with senior teammates Kaia Holtkamp and Elly Holubar are members of National Honor Society, which encourages community-building projects. It recognizes high-achieving students in and out of the classroom. Besides being great multi-sport athletes, Levin, Holtkamp and Holubar really know how to get involved.

“(National Honor Society) really looks for involved students and students that will help make our community look even better,” said Holubar. “Us three are all really involved in a lot of similar things, we all play basketball we all run track, we’re all in student council.”

Holtkamp was recently elected as student council president, while Levin is the treasurer. All three participate in school musicals and chorus.

The three lifelong friends will leave a lasting mark on Solon on the playing field.

“We’ve ran on that track since we were little,” said Holubar. “It’s definitely going to be emotional leaving that part of you behind but it’s really exciting to know that there’s a huge journey ahead of us.”

That journey will continue across the state of Iowa and the nation. Holubar has committed to St. Ambrose University to play basketball, Levin commited to UNI for track and field, and Holtkamp will run track at Iowa State.

To learn more about the project, here is a flyer posted to Twitter.

Please help us make this National Honor Society project a reality for Spartan Stadium and fans! Feel free to share! Go Spartans!!🧡🖤 @HoltkampKaia @e_holubar14 pic.twitter.com/nRRVYjPwBw — MaKinley Levin (@MaKLevin33) March 21, 2022

