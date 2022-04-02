RoughRiders score three in the third to hold off Waterloo

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scored three goals in the third period to earn a 4-1 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks Thursday night.

Brendan Fitzgerald got the home team on the board first with a power play goal. After a scoreless second period, Andrew Flammang put one away just 10 second in to the third period to give the RoughRiders a 2-0 edge.

The Black Hawks cut the deficit to one goal, but nearly three minutes later the RoughRiders scored two empty net goals to earn the victory. Flammang tallied one and Robert Flinton scored the other.

Bruno Bruveris had 16 saves between the pipes.

The RoughRiders continue their three-game homestand against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 6 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.