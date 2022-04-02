Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

RoughRiders score three in the third to hold off Waterloo

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scored three goals in the third period to earn a 4-1 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks Thursday night.

Brendan Fitzgerald got the home team on the board first with a power play goal. After a scoreless second period, Andrew Flammang put one away just 10 second in to the third period to give the RoughRiders a 2-0 edge.

The Black Hawks cut the deficit to one goal, but nearly three minutes later the RoughRiders scored two empty net goals to earn the victory. Flammang tallied one and Robert Flinton scored the other.

Bruno Bruveris had 16 saves between the pipes.

The RoughRiders continue their three-game homestand against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 6 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay penalty in lawsuit over timing of wages
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Iowa ‘prepared and ready to welcome’ Ukrainian refugees
Car crash
Iowa man injured in crash after semi blows a tire