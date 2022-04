LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht announced via social media he plans to wrestle at the University of Iowa. He’ll join his older brother Cobe who is already with the Hawkeyes.

Siebrecht is a two-time state champion. He won at 126 pounds in 2021 and 138 this past season.

He’s the ninth in-state commit to the Hawkeyes.

I am honored to announce that I will be continuing my journey at the University of Iowa. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. Go hawks🐤 pic.twitter.com/HLibn9d8f3 — Cade Siebrecht (@cadesiebrecht_) March 31, 2022

