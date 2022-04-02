Show You Care
Keegan Murray named Karl Malone Award recipient

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The awards continue to pile up for Iowa’s Keegan Murray who was named Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year.

Murray is the first Hawkeye and Big Ten player to earn the honor that recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s basketball.

The Cedar Rapids native totaled 822 points, 303 rebounds, 68 blocks, 66 3-point field goals, 52 assists, and 45 steals during his sophomore season.

He declared for the NBA draft on Tuesday which is set to take place in June.

