Experts say potential housing bubble forming

Housing experts say the market is shaping up similarly to when it crashed in 2008.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A housing expert said the market was shaping out akin to that of 2008, and a housing bubble could be forming.

“It felt amazing when I finally signed the paperwork,” Sambit Misra, a first-time homeowner in Iowa City, said. “Your brain automatically goes straight into ‘how do I make this mine.’”

It took him and his wife three months to find the perfect place.

“It was frustrating trying to find a place we could afford because of how much the housing prices have increased,” Misra said.

John Huiskamp, senior vice president of Fairfax State Savings Bank, said a rise in housing prices, an increase in people buying homes, and interest rates increasing were similar to the buildup of the housing market crash in the early 2000s.

“There was a term, back then called, NINJA loans: No Income, No Job, and No Assets,” Huiskamp said. “People with no job could get a loan.”

Huiskamp said those loans helped formulate the market crash. New laws were put in place to prevent that from happening again.

“You have to prove you can pay your loan back,” Huiskamp said.

The reason for this market shift was COVID-19 and the supply chain issues that came with it.

“COVID-19 has changed so many things in our life, and it changed this as well,” Emilie Walsh, a broker at Keller Williams, said.

Walsh said now the market needed to sort itself out, which could take time.

“We’re up to 25%-30% in prices from three years ago,” Walsh said. “That will correct itself because that’s way too fast.”

While the market corrects itself, Walsh said people like Misra should be patient while searching for the right house to call home.

“I sent a text to Emilie, and within an hour, she would text back saying the house was full,” Walsh said. “I was like how did that happen.”

Walsh also said people getting pre-approved for loans should re-evaluate how much they can pay month to month because of inflation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

