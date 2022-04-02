Show You Care
Driver sustains serious injuries after Friday afternoon crash

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:07 Friday afternoon, a vehicle headed east on U.S. 6 and a second vehicle headed west on U.S. 6 sideswiped each other. The crash occurred at U.S. 6 & Bancroft Avenue in West Liberty.

The driver of the vehicle headed eastbound sustained serious injuries and was taken to UIHC. The driver and passenger in the vehicle headed westbound sustained minor injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash along with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Liberty EMS and Police.

