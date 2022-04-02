Driver sustains serious injuries after Friday afternoon crash

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:07 Friday afternoon, a vehicle headed east on U.S. 6 and a second vehicle headed west on U.S. 6 sideswiped each other. The crash occurred at U.S. 6 & Bancroft Avenue in West Liberty.

The driver of the vehicle headed eastbound sustained serious injuries and was taken to UIHC. The driver and passenger in the vehicle headed westbound sustained minor injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash along with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Liberty EMS and Police.

