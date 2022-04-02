Clark named Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, Dawn Staley Award winner

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa women’s basketball sophomore Caitlin Clark was named the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year and won the Dawn Staley Award. This was the second time Clark won the honor given to the most outstanding collegiate guard in the country.

Clark led the nation in points per game (27.0), assists per game (8.0), total assists (257), total points (863), free throws made (200), triple doubles (5) and 30-point games (11).

She was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Tournament MVP, while earning unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors and an All-Big Ten Tournament spot.

