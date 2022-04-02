Show You Care
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school

Peyton Paddock, 24.
Peyton Paddock, 24.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A public school teacher was arrested at the school on Thursday after allegedly exhibiting concerning behavior, officials said.

According to television station KCCI, Peyton Paddock, 24, was charged with public intoxication and operating while intoxicated.

Filings in Greene County District Court said that the principal at Greene County High School said they were concerned with Paddock’s behavior, leading to the principal to call law enforcement.

A breath test administered to Paddock showed a blood alcohol content that was over three times the legal limit. He told police that he drank the night before.

Paddock is a special education instructor at the school, according to its website.

