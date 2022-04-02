Show You Care
Cedar Falls takes first, edging great performances from Linn-Mar, Liberty and Kennedy, in Wilkinson-Pinckney Relays

By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In an early showcase of some of the best track and field stars of Eastern Iowa, Cedar Falls came out on top in the team scores.

The 36th annual event came down to the final set of events, with the Tigers coming out ahead of the Lions after the 1,600 meter relay.

Kennedy’s Miles Wilson delivered one of the top moments of the day-turned-night. The junior placed first in the 3,200 meter run at 9:35.43, ahead of Cedar Falls’ Brayden Burnett at 9:35.44

Iowa City Liberty’s 4x800 team came back to win the event, while Linn-Mar had a strong first-place finish in the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay.

