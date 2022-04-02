A break before more rain later Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Skies will turn mostly clear after sunset this evening, leading to a fairly cool night.

Lows dip into the upper 20s for most as winds become light and northwesterly. Clouds build early on Sunday, and showers develop later in the afternoon for many. Highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s before, with rain wrapping up Sunday night.

Monday will be dry with chances for rain returning late on Tuesday into early Wednesday. Another shot at rain or snow returns by Thursday as a meandering area of low pressure passes by the area, dragging in colder air to end the week.

Highs should bounce back toward the end of our 9-day forecast into the 50s and 60s.

