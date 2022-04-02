Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ashley Joens wins second consecutive Cheryl Miller Award

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State’s Ashley Joens was named the Cheryl Miller Award winner for the second consecutive season. The Iowa City native is the first back-to-back winner of the award, which honors the nation’s top small forward.

Joens led the Cyclones with 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds helping ISU to a program record of 28 wins. She also tallied 18 double-doubles on the year.

She is Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer after registering 2,369 career points. She joins Angie Welle as the only other Cyclone to score 2,000 points and haul in 1,000 rebounds.

This marks the third time Iowa State has claimed the honor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay penalty in lawsuit over timing of wages
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Iowa ‘prepared and ready to welcome’ Ukrainian refugees
Car crash
Iowa man injured in crash after semi blows a tire