Ashley Joens wins second consecutive Cheryl Miller Award

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State’s Ashley Joens was named the Cheryl Miller Award winner for the second consecutive season. The Iowa City native is the first back-to-back winner of the award, which honors the nation’s top small forward.

Joens led the Cyclones with 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds helping ISU to a program record of 28 wins. She also tallied 18 double-doubles on the year.

She is Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer after registering 2,369 career points. She joins Angie Welle as the only other Cyclone to score 2,000 points and haul in 1,000 rebounds.

This marks the third time Iowa State has claimed the honor.

