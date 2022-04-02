Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Annual Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival showcases local filmmakers

Local filmmakers are showcased at the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival
Local filmmakers are showcased at the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival featured movies from Iowa filmmakers throughout the day Friday and Saturday.

Saturday was the second day of the festival, which has been running for more than 20 years.

Organizers said it’s a chance to showcase local filmmakers work. Each film has to have a connection to Iowa.

This year, audiences can watch up to 36 films over the two day festival.

”We’ve got a great variety of things in both length and topics. So, there’ll be something for everyone. It’s a great chance to find some people you’d like to work with, see what they’re working on. See how you might be able to help. I often refer to it as sort of a family reunion for the people who have been here for multiple years,” said Scott Chrisman, Festival Director.

Showings started at 9 Saturday morning. An awards ceremony took place at the end of the festival.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meskwaki Police
27-year-old Tama woman identified as victim of dog attack near Meskwaki Settlement
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Iowa ‘prepared and ready to welcome’ Ukrainian refugees
“This is the first time I’ve seen a bill come out of the chamber since I’ve been in business,”...
Bottle bill passed out of senate could mean sweeping changes to 45-year-old law
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
Donald Shaffer
Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Driver sustains serious injuries after Friday afternoon crash
A housing expert said the market was shaping out akin to that of 2008, and a housing bubble...
A housing expert said the market was shaping out akin to that of 2008, and a housing bubble could be forming.
Tower Terrace Road is closed
Tower Terrace Road closing
Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke