Annual Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival showcases local filmmakers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival featured movies from Iowa filmmakers throughout the day Friday and Saturday.

Saturday was the second day of the festival, which has been running for more than 20 years.

Organizers said it’s a chance to showcase local filmmakers work. Each film has to have a connection to Iowa.

This year, audiences can watch up to 36 films over the two day festival.

”We’ve got a great variety of things in both length and topics. So, there’ll be something for everyone. It’s a great chance to find some people you’d like to work with, see what they’re working on. See how you might be able to help. I often refer to it as sort of a family reunion for the people who have been here for multiple years,” said Scott Chrisman, Festival Director.

Showings started at 9 Saturday morning. An awards ceremony took place at the end of the festival.

