With work to do on offense, Iowa OC Brian Ferentz talks transitioning to quarterbacks coach

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “Those who cannot do teach. That’s been true my entire life, so I should be good at teaching them how to throw if I can’t do it right,” Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said.

Entering his sixth season as the offensive coordinator with Iowa, Ferentz will take over the quarterbacks room. He’s coached tight ends, running backs, full backs, the offensive line and served as run game and offensive coordinator, but this is a position he’s never coached before.

“I’m awestruck by what these guys are capable of doing,” said Ferentz. “If you really put a clock on it, a lot of these guys are making decisions that are measured in tenths of a second. I’m talking about big decisions that can change the outcome of a game, a season and a career are made in tenths and hundredths of a second. I think that’s a lot of fun. I think that’s interesting and that’s got me more excited about football than I have been in a long time, but man, I got a lot to learn too.”

Ferentz takes over for Ken O’Keefe who stepped down in February after spending 18 seasons on the Iowa coaching staff, where he served as the quarterbacks coach since 2000. The new role for Ferentz makes sense not only to him, but to quarterback Spencer Petras who will compete for the starting job in 2022.

“If there’s two people in the building that need to be on the same page, it’s the offensive coordinator and the quarterback,” said Petras. “I think anytime there’s a degree of separation, there challenges that can be presented.”

Petras and Ferentz have both received heavy criticism in their positions, but the duo would agree they want to improve their offense who ranked 121st out of 130 FBS teams last season.

“Right now Joe Labas is the most popular person in our football program and he will be until he plays. Then it will all change. Alex Padilla was pretty popular for a while. Then, he went in the game,” said Ferentz. “The minute you go out there and you do what you do, you’re going to open that door to that criticism. That’s absolutely fair, because that’s what we do. We’re out there for everybody to watch.”

Spring ball is the perfect opportunity to work towards that improvement and to make sure the team is ready to go come September.

“I’m a competitor and I want to win,” said Ferentz. “When we don’t win as a football team, forget performance, when we don’t win the football game, those games, those outcomes haunt me for the rest of my life.”

