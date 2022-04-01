Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Vanna White announces death of her father

FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter...
FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Gray News) – “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.

She didn’t name her dad in the Tweet but described him as being “one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach.”

The South Carolina native said her 96-year-old father passed away peacefully Friday morning.

White and her co-host Pat Sajak have worked side by side for more than 7,000 episodes of “Wheel of Fortune and are nightly staples in millions of homes across America.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay penalty in lawsuit over timing of wages
Car crash
Iowa man injured in crash after semi blows a tire
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Iowa ‘prepared and ready to welcome’ Ukrainian refugees

Latest News

Donald Shaffer
Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away
In late 2020, police executed multiple search warrants and rescued numerous dogs that were...
Man sentenced to 37 months in prison for role in multi-state dog fighting ring
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury gets case of 4 men charged in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic labor win
The state announced more than 8-million birds have been killed in the state of Iowa due to bird...
Two more cases of bird flu found in Iowa