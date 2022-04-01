Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

US to play England, Iran and possibly Ukraine at World Cup

US soccer
US soccer(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The United States will play either Ukraine, Wales or Scotland in its World Cup opener, then meet England and Iran in its return to the tournament.

The 15th-ranked Americans were drawn to start against the European playoff winner on Nov. 21, the tournament’s opening day in Qatar, then meet No. 5 England on Nov. 25 and close the group stage against No. 21 Iran on Nov. 29.

No. 39 Scotland meets 27th-ranked Ukraine in June in a playoff delayed because of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The winner meets No. 18 Wales for a World Cup berth, a match also scheduled for June.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay penalty in lawsuit over timing of wages
Car crash
Iowa man injured in crash after semi blows a tire
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Iowa ‘prepared and ready to welcome’ Ukrainian refugees

Latest News

Linn-Mar defeats Kennedy 3-1 in boys soccer regular season opener
WATCH: Linn-Mar defeats Kennedy 3-1 in boys soccer regular season opener
Linn-Mar defeats Kennedy 3-1 in boys soccer regular season opener
Linn-Mar defeats Kennedy 3-1 in boys soccer regular season opener
Drake Relays will be "back on track" with a full crowd
Drake Relays will be “back on track” with a full crowd
Drake Relays will be "back on track" with a full crowd
Drake Relays will be "back on track" with a full crowd