Two more cases of bird flu found in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Iowa.

The virus was found in a commercial turkey flock in Cherokee County Iowa, and a flock of commercial layer chickens in Osceola County.

Cases are beginning to rise, as the number of flocks hit with HPAI in the state has grown significantly over the last month.

3/01/22 - Pottawattamie, Backyard Mixed Species

3/06/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey

3/10/22 - Taylor, Commercial Layer Chickens

3/17/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Layer Chickens

3/20/22 - Warren, Backyard Mixed Species

3/23/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey

3/25/22 - Franklin, Commercial Pullet Chickens

3/28/22 - Hamilton, Commercial Turkey

3/28/22 - Guthrie, Commercial Layer Chickens

3/29/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey

3/31/22 - Osceola, Commercial Layer Chickens

3/31/22 - Cherokee, Commercial Turkey

