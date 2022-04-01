Show You Care
Tower Terrace expansion group to apply for Federal Grant in April

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Community Leaders are preparing to ask the federal government for funding for the expansion of Tower Terrace Road. The project is a collaboration between the communities of Hiawatha, Marion, Cedar Rapids, Robins, and Linn County.

The Tower Terrace expansion project would provide another more direct option to I-380.

“Providing direct access helps get folks to the destinations that they want to quicker. It certainly opens up areas for development,” said Ryan Waller, Marion City Manager.

The project also provides a chance for economic growth for several communities.

“Just the anticipation of tower terrace road is really sparking a lot of interest. And like I’ve said, we’ve already seen a lot of developments start to happen out there. So that’s very exciting,” said Jill Ackerman, Marion Chamber of Commerce President.

Those in charge conducted a cost-benefit analysis that compared the cost of construction to the potential revenue, decreasing traffic and reducing harmful emissions.

“When you factor all of those things in our benefit-cost analysis was in upwards of over 11 to one. So the return on investment for the quarter was significant,” said Wade Greiman, Tower Terrace Project Engineer.

Those in charge of the expansion project will apply for the Federal Grant on April 14th. The team is looking to send letters of support for the Tower Terrace Road project. To send a letter of support click here.

The earliest construction could begin on the Tower Terrace expansion is 2025. The earliest it could be complete is 2030.

