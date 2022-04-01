Storm brings rain, snow to eastern Iowa early on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another round of rain and snow tonight, with some accumulation possible once again.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of eastern Iowa, starting in the early morning hours on Saturday. You can find the latest winter weather-related alerts here.

Precipitation moves into the area from the west after about Midnight tonight, likely starting as mostly rain for our western counties. As colder air gets wrapped into the storm system, expect snow to mix in or change over completely in the north half of the TV9 viewing area.

The best chance for snow to stick to the ground appears to be generally along and north of Highway 20, with the highest amounts of 1 to 3 inches in our northeast zone. Minor accumulations could take place as far south as about Highway 30, and snowflakes mixing in with rain could be observed as far south as Interstate 80.

Expect some roads to become at least partially snow covered on Saturday morning, especially in the advisory area and while precipitation is still falling. Conditions should improve rapidly after precipitation ends.

Highs on Saturday, however, still make it to the 40s, so most snow should melt easily. Another system brings primarily a rain chance by Sunday night, though some snow is possible toward the Iowa/Minnesota border.

A third system arrives by late Tuesday into Wednesday with another rain chance, which could also mix with snow toward the end.

Temperatures this week generally stay near or just below normal for this time of year.

