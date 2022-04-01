Secretary Pate talks with law enforcement officers about Safe At Home program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and for the next month Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is meeting with law enforcement across the state to promote the Safe at Home Program.

The Safe At Home program protects against domestic violence, sexual abuse, trafficking, stalking, and assault by keeping their address and other public information confidential.

“We see pretty disturbing behaviors on the perpetrators will take to to try and locate and find victims, and we need to do everything we can to help them, you know, to support survivors as they move forward,” said Sheriff Brad Kunkel, Johnson County Sheriff.

That’s been possible in Iowa since 2016 through a program called “Safe at Home” - which expanded to include more victims last year. Safe at Home provides a substitute address and forwards mail to those who sign up so their address isn’t found through public records. It even keeps voter registration information confidential. The Secretary of State is looking to add an additional layer of protection for victims with the safe at home program.

“We want to move them from being from victim to being survivors. That’s really what we’re trying to do,” said Secretary Paul Pate.

To sign up for Safe At Home click here.

