Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Secretary Pate talks with law enforcement officers about Safe At Home program

(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and for the next month Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is meeting with law enforcement across the state to promote the Safe at Home Program.

The Safe At Home program protects against domestic violence, sexual abuse, trafficking, stalking, and assault by keeping their address and other public information confidential.

“We see pretty disturbing behaviors on the perpetrators will take to to try and locate and find victims, and we need to do everything we can to help them, you know, to support survivors as they move forward,” said Sheriff Brad Kunkel, Johnson County Sheriff.

That’s been possible in Iowa since 2016 through a program called “Safe at Home” - which expanded to include more victims last year. Safe at Home provides a substitute address and forwards mail to those who sign up so their address isn’t found through public records. It even keeps voter registration information confidential. The Secretary of State is looking to add an additional layer of protection for victims with the safe at home program.

“We want to move them from being from victim to being survivors. That’s really what we’re trying to do,” said Secretary Paul Pate.

To sign up for Safe At Home click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finalists for Iowa’s 13th Best Burger Contest include eastern Iowa restaurants
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay penalty in lawsuit over timing of wages
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
Operation Quickfind: Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
8 farm animals killed, 3 buildings lost in Linn County fire

Latest News

Henry Dinkins
Man who is charged with 10-year old Breasia Terrell wants trial moved
Senator Chuck Grassley
Grassley pushes for lower prescription costs on Senate floor
School Voucher Bill passes in Iowa Senate
School Voucher Bill passes in Iowa Senate
People gathered at Saint Peter's Lutheran Church in Dubuque today to pray for those affected by...
Dubuque church gathers community to pray for Ukraine
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Iowa “prepared and ready to welcome” Ukrainian refugees