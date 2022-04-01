Scooter, e-bike rental program launches in Cedar Rapids Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is launching its Micromobility Program on Friday.

City leaders announced last week the program would return. It allows people to rent e-bikes or scooters using the Veo app.

This is the fourth year for the program. Safety has been a concern after two boys, one eight-years-old and one 12, were seriously injured when they were hit by a car while both were riding the same scooter last summer.

This year, only those 18-years of age and older will be allowed to use the scooters. People will be required to set up an account using a government-issued ID to verify their age.

City officials also said steps were being taken to address people riding on sidewalks. Police said they cited 17 people for riding scooters, bikes and skateboards on sidewalks in the downtown area in just an hour on a weekend in May last year.

“Every year we learn from experience and make adjustments to the program to better suit everybody’s needs,” said Trent Cerra, a planner for Cedar Rapids. “We’ve made some changes this year to City code and the agreement with Veo to promote safer riding habits.”

Starting this year, riders will have to take a safety quiz at the beginning of each season.

Veo staff will also work to return devices parked outside marked areas more quickly, cutting down the amount of idle time from 72 hours to 48 hours.

The city’s special events team will also be able to mark “special event areas” that the devices will not be allowed to drive into.

The city also said it plans to increase education efforts focusing on safety, rules of the road, and better parking practices.

The city posted more information about the program, including safety tips, on its website.

