Restaurant forced to relocate with Wasserbahn closure reopens in outlet mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A restaurant forced to relocate with the closure of Wasserbahn hotel and water park has reopened its doors after finding a new home. Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria is now located at the Williamsburg outlet mall.

Joseph Taormina senior, known as ‘Pino’ opened the original Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria in Michigan years ago. That business closed in the early 1990′s, but operated with recipes Pino brought straight from Sicily.

They’re recipes his son Joseph wanted to carry on with his own family, in Iowa.

“He said dad can you give me that recipe? I said I’ll give you the recipe alright but can you promise you’ll be able to handle it? He said yeah I’ll be able to do it,” Pino said.

“He’s doing a really good job,” Tina added, Joseph’s mother.

The business near Wasserbahn was forced to relocate with the sudden closure of the hotel last month.

“I really haven’t slept since that closure. So this getting opened up in what many thought were nearly impossible in two weeks,” said Joseph, the owner’s son.

The family says the community helped them relocate the business in just two weeks time.

“You know loaning us trailers and helping us move and lifting heavy equipment I mean we really appreciate this community,” Joseph said.

And his father Pino was there to see his recipes live on.

“He looks at it and I know he’s proud of me. He just don’t want to say it because he’s stubborn,” said Joseph.

It hasn’t been easy but the family persevered to keep the business going despite hard times.

“We get a little angry and upset and then we take a step back and say the only way is up. There’s not a down for us,” Christina said.

