Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Restaurant forced to relocate with Wasserbahn closure reopens in outlet mall

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A restaurant forced to relocate with the closure of Wasserbahn hotel and water park has reopened its doors after finding a new home. Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria is now located at the Williamsburg outlet mall.

Joseph Taormina senior, known as ‘Pino’ opened the original Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria in Michigan years ago. That business closed in the early 1990′s, but operated with recipes Pino brought straight from Sicily.

They’re recipes his son Joseph wanted to carry on with his own family, in Iowa.

“He said dad can you give me that recipe? I said I’ll give you the recipe alright but can you promise you’ll be able to handle it? He said yeah I’ll be able to do it,” Pino said.

“He’s doing a really good job,” Tina added, Joseph’s mother.

The business near Wasserbahn was forced to relocate with the sudden closure of the hotel last month.

“I really haven’t slept since that closure. So this getting opened up in what many thought were nearly impossible in two weeks,” said Joseph, the owner’s son.

The family says the community helped them relocate the business in just two weeks time.

“You know loaning us trailers and helping us move and lifting heavy equipment I mean we really appreciate this community,” Joseph said.

And his father Pino was there to see his recipes live on.

“He looks at it and I know he’s proud of me. He just don’t want to say it because he’s stubborn,” said Joseph.

It hasn’t been easy but the family persevered to keep the business going despite hard times.

“We get a little angry and upset and then we take a step back and say the only way is up. There’s not a down for us,” Christina said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay penalty in lawsuit over timing of wages
Car crash
Iowa man injured in crash after semi blows a tire
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Iowa ‘prepared and ready to welcome’ Ukrainian refugees

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Film Festival
Cedar Rapids film festival returns after two years
Cedar Rapids Film Festival
Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival back
Ukraine Flag, Ukraine
Independence man shares experience helping at Ukraine border
Erie Insurance cautions against social media trend of vlogging while driving.
Tower Terrace expansion group to apply for Federal Grant in April