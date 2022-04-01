Show You Care
Police: 5-year-old dies in high-speed pursuit of kidnapping suspect

By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A 5-year-old girl is dead following a high-speed chase in Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received calls of a kidnapping in progress Thursday night. They reported that the suspect was armed at the time of the kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office reported that when an officer attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle, the driver fled with the 5-year-old victim in the car.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect then led police on a 30-mile chase on Interstate 95 that reached about 90 mph.

The suspect then drove off a ramp and into a pond while attempting to exit the interstate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers went into the water and apprehended the suspect, but the child was not immediately found.

The fire department later found the child at the bottom of the pond.

The sheriff’s office reported the suspect is facing several charges, including traffic homicide. The child’s identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

