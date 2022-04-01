Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELDON, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 29th, the man who was the inspiration for the beloved M*A*S*H character Radar O’Reilly has died.
Donald Shaffer served as the company clerk at the army evac hospital that Dr. Richard Hornberger was assigned to. Hornberger wrote the best-selling book M*A*S*H under the pseudonym Richard Hooker, which was then adapted into a tv series and movie.
A funeral with military honors will be held for Shaffer on April 6th at 2:00 pm at Eldon Christian Church.
Shaffer was 92-years-old.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.