Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away

Donald Shaffer
Donald Shaffer(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELDON, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 29th, the man who was the inspiration for the beloved M*A*S*H character Radar O’Reilly has died.

Donald Shaffer served as the company clerk at the army evac hospital that Dr. Richard Hornberger was assigned to. Hornberger wrote the best-selling book M*A*S*H under the pseudonym Richard Hooker, which was then adapted into a tv series and movie.

A funeral with military honors will be held for Shaffer on April 6th at 2:00 pm at Eldon Christian Church.

Shaffer was 92-years-old.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

