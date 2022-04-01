Show You Care
LGBTQ Youth Center reacts to added gender marker on passport applications

Starting April 11, people can choose "X" as a gender marker on US passports.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting next week, people applying for a passport will have a *third* gender identity option. This latest inclusion effort came from the White House on Thursday.

Starting April 11, people can select male, female, or X when filling out their passport application.

The LGBTQ Youth Center at Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids helps promote and advocate members of the LGBTQ+ community. The director says this is good, especially for young people, to see an ally in the White House.

Lori Ampey, the director of the LGBTQ Youth Center at Tanager Place says this is especially important for the youth in this community. She says she looks at this as a newfound respect for gender and having it come from a high level like the White House means all the more to the community.

Belaze Schmidt, an active participant in the center’s programs and activities, says as a non-binary person, they say this has helped them feel more validated.

”It helps people that are like me, or similar to me, be able to actually on a legal form of identification be able to show that this is who I am and that they’re glad that they have that way to do it now,” said Schmidt.

They add that this shows that government officials are trying to make progress and hopes that more efforts towards inclusion can be made in the future.

