Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa court upholds gender identity discrimination case

Jess Vroegh, who is transgender, filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Corrections...
Jess Vroegh, who is transgender, filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Corrections after was denied use of the men's restrooms and locker rooms at work. (Courtesy: ACLU of Iowa)(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld much of a 2019 jury verdict that found the state discriminated against a transgender prison employee by denying him the use of men’s restrooms and locker rooms.

However, the court dismissed a portion of the case that centered on sex discrimination.

The decision means Jesse Vroegh has won his discrimination lawsuit based on gender identity and the jury’s $120,000 damages verdict awarded for emotional distress. Vroegh is a former nurse at the state’s Mitchellville prison for women.

The decision in which the full court recognized gender identity discrimination for transgender workers under state civil rights law is a significant LGBTQ victory.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay penalty in lawsuit over timing of wages
Car crash
Iowa man injured in crash after semi blows a tire
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Iowa ‘prepared and ready to welcome’ Ukrainian refugees

Latest News

Meskwaki Police
27-year-old Tama woman identified as victim of dog attack near Meskwaki Settlement
E-bikes and e-scooters are now available in Sarasota
Scooter, e-bike rental program launches in Cedar Rapids Friday
An Amazon delivery driver rescued a young cat that was thrown from a car window Wednesday in...
Amazon delivery driver rescues cat tossed out of car in Iowa
An Amazon delivery driver rescued a young cat that was thrown from a car window Wednesday in...
Amazon delivery driver rescues cat tossed out of car in Iowa