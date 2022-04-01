Show You Care
Independence man shares experience helping at Ukraine border

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An Independence man helping at the Ukraine border is sharing his experience.

We first told you about David Maximovich two weeks ago as he prepared to travel to the border. His stories are hard to hear, but important to share.

“So far, things are going alright.” Maximovich told TV9 on Thursday.

He’s working to get medical supplies where they’re needed.

“More people are dying from lack of prescription medications than they are from fighting. It is hard to find ways to legally acquire these medications in sufficient quantities and get them shipped to where they need to be.” he said.

Back home, the Buchanan County Health Center and AMR Ambulance Service collected medical supplies to assist the effort. But shipping those supplies from Iowa to the Ukrainian border takes roughly two weeks. Those wanting to help can donate to the Ukraine Relief Fund through Veridian Credit Union. Those donations will help offset shipping costs involved in getting the medical supplies to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Maximovich is continuing efforts to assist on the ground.

“The ones that come from areas of fighting smell horrific. It’s a mix of a month’s worth of body odor, cigarette smoke, vomit, blood and car exhaust. Many haven’t bathed since the war started. Sometimes the documents they hand me are soaked in blood,” he explained.

“The other day, this probably 9-year-old boy showed up to our location where we are helping with food, shelter, document processing, and other services. He had been on the road through areas of fighting for days. He and his mom of about 29 or 30 walked in, and the little boy just squatted down, leaned against the floor, and started rocking himself while tears trickled down his face,” Maximovich said.

“I wish I had a picture of his mother’s face. It was just so sad and yet so beautiful and strong. She just stood there over him looking like she wanted to collapse herself yet ready to kill anyone that disturbed him,” he added.

It’s powerful visual showcasing the strength of the Ukrainian people. Maximovich continues to ask for prayers.

“Jesus is carrying them through this,” he said, “but he’s asking us to help carry them too.”

The Maximovich family is collecting donated items for first aid kits. Items can be purchased by visiting the ‘IFAK Ukraine’ wish list on Amazon.

T-Shirts all also being sold in support of ILAD’s effort to get medical supplies to those in and around Ukraine. Maximovich and his mother Deb are donating the proceeds from the shirt sales to this effort. Those with questions can email: UkraineVictoryShirt@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

