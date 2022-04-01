Show You Care
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges

FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the...
FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the Rio Olympics against New Zealand in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Aug. 3, 2016. Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Solo was arrested after police say she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her two children inside. A police report said Solo was arrested on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.(AP Photo/Eugenio Savio, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Hope Solo has been arrested in North Carolina after police say she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with her two children inside.

A police report says Solo was arrested in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.

She has been released from jail and has a court date of June 28.

Arrest reports say a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and two children in the backseat.

