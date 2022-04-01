Show You Care
Enjoy today’s sunshine, rain/snow arrives late tonight into Saturday morning

Enjoy today's sunshine! Rain (along with some snow north) is still expected late tonight into tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s Friday, the sun is going to be out and the wind is going to be light. Based on the weather pattern we’ve had the last 10 days, we’ll take it because already by tonight, we’re back in it once again. It does appear that after midnight through about mid-morning tomorrow, rain and snow will impact the area. This is a small system, but these systems in early April can sometimes cause issues. At this time, one to three inches of snow is expected over the northern half of the area with little or none farther south. Snowfall rates tomorrow morning may be heavy enough to cause slick roads over northeast Iowa which is something to monitor. By Sunday, another system arrives in the afternoon with the chance of few showers. Have a great weekend!

