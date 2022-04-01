Dubuque hair salon hosting Cut-A-Thon fundraiser to help Ukraine family

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque hair salon is hosting a fundraising event tomorrow to help out a local women with close ties to Ukraine.

Encore Salon on University Avenue will be offering $10 haircuts on Saturday, April 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All of the proceeds from this Cut-A-Thon will go towards helping Laura Yoder.

Yoder and her younger son live in Dubuque, but the rest of her family is in Ukraine. Jenni Horbacz, the owner of Encore, tells TV9 the money will help Yoder bring the rest of her family to the U.S.

”I cannot do a lot, I wish I could write a huge check and call it good, but what I can do is cut hair,” Horbacz said. “So I want to be able to do this. My seven year old daughter is involved too and I want to be able to show my kids that you can do something for good for people without having to make a profit yourself.”

Those who cannot make it to the Cut-A-Thon can send donations by emailing encoresalondbq@gmail.com

