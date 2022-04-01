Dubuque church gathers community to pray for Ukraine

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Pastor Karla Wildberger says she is not capable of physically going to Poland to help those people affected by the war in Ukraine. However, if there is something she knows how to do is praying and gathering her community.

“When the invasion started I was just feeling so hopeless and was wondering what I could do and I reminded myself that I can pray,” she said. “And so I wanted to offer a space for people to come and lift up their prayers so that the people of Ukraine know they are not alone, that God’s with them, that we are with them.”

A prayer vigil at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church started early Thursday morning. People were able to come in and pray in silence. At the top of every hour, Pastor Wildberger would lead a group prayer. People also had the chance to light up candles.

”I think there is one thing for us all to be in our own homes praying as we do, but there is another to come together as a community and pray together,” she mentioned.

The prayer vigil ended with a worship service with prayer and music.

