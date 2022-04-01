Show You Care
Drake Relays will be “back on track” with a full crowd

By Scott Saville
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Drake Relays have a new slogan this year: back on track.

After running in front of sold crowds for over 50 years, the crowd was limited due to Covid in 2021. The relays will back to their normal schedule in 2022 from April 27th through the 30th.

A full stadium will have their eyes on watching Olympians and University and high school stars.

“Nobody wants to go back and relive those last two years,” said event director Blake Boldon. “We are thrilled to move forward. That has been our theme this year that we are back on track. We are aiming for a 55th consecutive sellout.”

