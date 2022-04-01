Clinton police warn of TikTok ‘Orbeez Shooting Challenge’

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department is warning the public about a new TikTok Challenge they say involves toy guns.

According to the police department, some of these toys guns have been manipulated to look like real guns.

This specific challenge, according to police, is called “Orbeez Shooting Challenge,” and consists of using “Splat guns” and similar toy guns to do “drive-by shootings” and chase people and friends with a water balloon-like bullet.

The police department said they are not only warning the community of the dangers of these toy guns, but also warned of potential criminal charges that may result from this challenge.

