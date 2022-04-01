Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Clinton police warn of TikTok ‘Orbeez Shooting Challenge’

Pictured in a post on the Clinton Police Department's Facebook page are several “Splat Guns”...
Pictured in a post on the Clinton Police Department's Facebook page are several “Splat Guns” that have been confiscated by the department from incidents in the community.(KWQC/Clinton Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department is warning the public about a new TikTok Challenge they say involves toy guns.

According to the police department, some of these toys guns have been manipulated to look like real guns.

This specific challenge, according to police, is called “Orbeez Shooting Challenge,” and consists of using “Splat guns” and similar toy guns to do “drive-by shootings” and chase people and friends with a water balloon-like bullet.

The police department said they are not only warning the community of the dangers of these toy guns, but also warned of potential criminal charges that may result from this challenge.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay penalty in lawsuit over timing of wages
Car crash
Iowa man injured in crash after semi blows a tire
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Iowa ‘prepared and ready to welcome’ Ukrainian refugees

Latest News

Expected snowfall in eastern Iowa in the early morning hours on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Storm brings rain, snow to eastern Iowa early on Saturday
Donald Shaffer
Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away
The state announced more than 8-million birds have been killed in the state of Iowa due to bird...
Two more cases of bird flu found in Iowa
US soccer
US to play England, Iran and possibly Ukraine at World Cup
Cedar Falls fire displaces family of six