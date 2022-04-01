Cedar Rapids film festival returns after two years

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - With declining COVID-19 cases, especially in eastern Iowa, entertainment options are essentially back to a pre-pandemic normal. The Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival is back.

Just two weeks before what would have been 2020′s film festival, the event was cancelled. Last year it stayed that way.

Festival Director Scott Chrisman says one of the main goals for this year’s event is just to give filmmakers the chance to see their work on a big screen.

Each of the films that will be shown on Friday and Saturday have some sort of Iowa connection either through location or through the actors, directors, producers or crew members.

