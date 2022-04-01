Show You Care
Cedar Falls fire displaces family of six

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A homeowner and family of six were displaced after a fire Friday morning.

At approximately 9:50 am, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 700 block of Bluff Street for a report of smoke and flames coming from a home.

Crews arrived on scene and found heavy black smoke poming from the south side of the residence. Crews made entry and extinguished the fire on the inside and outside of the home.

The owner was not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. A dog was removed from the residence.

The home sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner and family of six.

