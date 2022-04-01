Show You Care
27-year-old Tama woman identified as victim of dog attack near Meskwaki Settlement

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The woman who died after being attacked by a pack of dogs near the Meskwaki Settlement in Tama County has been identified as 27-year-old Chaille Morgan, of Tama.

The Meskwaki Nation Police Chief said there were no pit bulls among the pack of mixed breed dogs that attacked Morgan. It happened near Springs Road Monday afternoon, that’s not too far from the Tribal Center.

A Traditional Wake and Graveside Services were held earlier this week, according to an obituary.

The Meskwaki Nation Health Clinic has mental health therapists on hand. People can ask for Amanda B. and she can also be reached at 641-484-9400. The Police Department is also directing people to Elevate, which is a crisis team out of Waterloo. They can be reached at 855-581-8111.

Community members are also welcome to contact the Meskwaki Nation Police Department to talk or get access to resources.

The Department is urging those struggling to reach out for help to one of the available resources or to loved ones.

The large pack of dogs involved in the attack has been identified and terminated in accordance with settlement code.

