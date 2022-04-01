Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

2 people who helped dispose of Iowa murder victim sentenced

Roy Lee Garner, left, and Julia Cox, right, both of Grinnell.
Roy Lee Garner, left, and Julia Cox, right, both of Grinnell.(Courtesy: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) — Two people who helped another person dispose of the body of an Iowa murder victim have been sentenced to prison.

The Des Moines Register reports that 56-year-old Julia Cox was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison and 59-year-old Roy Garner was sentenced to nine years for their roles in the September 2020 killing of 44-year-old Michael Williams, of Grinnell.

Cox pleaded guilty in December to abuse of a corpse and accessory after the fact. Garner also pleaded guilty to those counts and a count of destroying evidence.

Prosecutors say Cox and Garner helped Cox’s son, 33-year-old Steven Vogel, move Williams’ body from the basement of the Grinnell home the three defendants shared.

Williams body was found burning in a ditch on Sept. 16, 2020.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay penalty in lawsuit over timing of wages
Car crash
Iowa man injured in crash after semi blows a tire
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Iowa ‘prepared and ready to welcome’ Ukrainian refugees

Latest News

Bob and Joan with Culvers Greenhouse join us to talk about pruning.
Gardening experts explain what you need to know about pruning
Meskwaki Police
27-year-old Tama woman identified as victim of dog attack near Meskwaki Settlement
Jess Vroegh, who is transgender, filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Corrections...
Iowa court upholds gender identity discrimination case
E-bikes and e-scooters are now available in Sarasota
Scooter, e-bike rental program launches in Cedar Rapids Friday