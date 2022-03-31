Show You Care
United States men qualify for first World Cup since 2014 despite 2-0 loss at Costa Rica

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — The United States men are returning to the World Cup after the trauma of missing the 2018 tournament, clinching a berth for this year’s championship in Qatar despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on the final night of qualifying.

Juan Pablo Vargas got behind Walker Zimmerman and headed Brandon Aguilera’s corner kick past goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 51st minute, and Anthony Contreras knocked in a cross off a scramble in the 59th after Steffen couldn’t hold onto a free kick.

A sellout crowd of about 35,000 in National Stadium came to life, but the Americans’ 5-1 rout of Panama at home last weekend gave them a huge goal-difference margin over Costa Rica.

