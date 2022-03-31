Show You Care
Sunshiny Friday gives way to an active Saturday

More snow chances as well
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - March continues to end on a cool note. There will be more sunshine on Friday but highs struggle to reach 50. Look for more rain to develop Friday night and Saturday as a small but potent storm moves across the state. Colder air with this system could bring snowfall once again on Saturday to parts of eastern Iowa. Saturday night and Sunday the sky clears with an additional rain chance Sunday night into Monday. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

