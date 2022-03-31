Some snow early this morning, staying chilly and windy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of snow early this morning. Most of these snow showers won’t cause much of an issue, though a few slick spots may develop on area roads that get under a moderate snow band. Most of the snow will be out of here by mid-morning with continued windy and cold conditions through the afternoon. Tomorrow, we’ll get the sunshine back with highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s. This weekend, we have two separate systems on the way. The first one arrives late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning and could bring a brief bout of mixed precipitation to the area. Impacts are expected to stay very low. The second one arrives later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night and should stay as mainly rain. The generally chilly pattern will continue into next week as a number of systems are still on track to affect Iowa.

