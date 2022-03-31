Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Some snow early this morning, staying chilly and windy

Watch for some snow showers early this morning. It'll stay cold and windy the entire day with highs only into the 30s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of snow early this morning. Most of these snow showers won’t cause much of an issue, though a few slick spots may develop on area roads that get under a moderate snow band. Most of the snow will be out of here by mid-morning with continued windy and cold conditions through the afternoon. Tomorrow, we’ll get the sunshine back with highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s. This weekend, we have two separate systems on the way. The first one arrives late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning and could bring a brief bout of mixed precipitation to the area. Impacts are expected to stay very low. The second one arrives later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night and should stay as mainly rain. The generally chilly pattern will continue into next week as a number of systems are still on track to affect Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finalists for Iowa’s 13th Best Burger Contest include eastern Iowa restaurants
Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
Operation Quickfind: Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
8 farm animals killed, 3 buildings lost in Linn County fire
The Iowa House voted 60-36 in favor of passing HF2577, which would make Iowa public schools and...
Iowa House passes bill requiring school to post curriculum online for parent review
ATM stolen from Cedar Falls bank