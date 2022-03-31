Show You Care
Snow Thursday morning, minimal impacts

We have snow this morning! Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara talks about when it'll leave and how chilly it'll be in this update.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of snow early Thursday morning. Most of these snow showers won’t cause much of an issue, though a few slick spots may develop on area roads that get under a moderate snow band.

Most of the snow will be out of here by mid-morning, with continued windy and cold conditions through the afternoon.

On Friday, we’ll get the sunshine back, with highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s. This weekend, we have two separate systems on the way.

The first one arrives late Friday night into early Saturday morning and could bring a brief bout of mixed precipitation to the area. Impacts are expected to stay very low.

The second one arrives later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night and should stay as mainly rain. The generally chilly pattern will continue into next week, as a number of systems are still on track to impact Iowa.

