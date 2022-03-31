Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Republican women have asked a judge to remove Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer from the June primary ballot.

They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination papers earlier this week. Kim Schmett and Leanne Pellett, who have served as Republican county officials, challenged a decision by the State Objections Panel on Tuesday to reject their challenge of Finkenauer.

The former congresswoman from Dubuque is seen as the frontrunner in a three-person race for the Democratic nomination and the right to face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley.

Schmett and Pellett argued Finkenauer hadn’t gathered enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot. The panel rejected their challenge on a 2-1 vote.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finalists for Iowa’s 13th Best Burger Contest include eastern Iowa restaurants
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay penalty in lawsuit over timing of wages
Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
Operation Quickfind: Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
8 farm animals killed, 3 buildings lost in Linn County fire

Latest News

Grundy Center man accused of killing State Trooper request change of venue for trial
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol trooper has trial moved to Hamilton County
Mount Trashmore in Cedar Rapids.
Mount Trashmore trails & overlook to open in April
Car crash
Iowa man injured in crash after semi blows a tire
Henry Dinkins
Iowa man charged in killing of 10-year-old has trial moved