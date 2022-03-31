Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mount Trashmore trails & overlook to open in April

Mount Trashmore in Cedar Rapids.
Mount Trashmore in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, April 1st, Mount Trashmore will have a soft opening for its trails and overlook.

Stumptown Trail will be available to walkers and runners. Overlook Trail will be available to walkers and bicyclists. Trashmore Trail will not be available for use as the trail is still drying out.

The Trail will be open in 2022 during the following times:

  • 9:00 am – 7:00 pm Tuesday – Friday                                                                                       
  • 8:00am – 5:00pm Saturday & Sunday                                                                                                                                                                  
  • Closed Monday

Hours of operation are weather permitting. Weather-related closures are always posted on the Mount Trashmore webpage: https://www.solidwasteagency.org/mount-trashmore

Visitors will have to check in at the recreation building 948 and fill out a waiver that is good for the entire year. The recreation building will have kiosks for the check-in process, restrooms, a hydration station, bike fix-it stations, gathering space, and staff to answer questions.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finalists for Iowa’s 13th Best Burger Contest include eastern Iowa restaurants
UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to pay penalty in lawsuit over timing of wages
Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
Operation Quickfind: Tiernan Patterson-Chavez
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
8 farm animals killed, 3 buildings lost in Linn County fire

Latest News

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
Grundy Center man accused of killing State Trooper request change of venue for trial
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol trooper has trial moved to Hamilton County
Car crash
Iowa man injured in crash after semi blows a tire
Henry Dinkins
Iowa man charged in killing of 10-year-old has trial moved