Mount Trashmore trails & overlook to open in April

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, April 1st, Mount Trashmore will have a soft opening for its trails and overlook.

Stumptown Trail will be available to walkers and runners. Overlook Trail will be available to walkers and bicyclists. Trashmore Trail will not be available for use as the trail is still drying out.

The Trail will be open in 2022 during the following times:

9:00 am – 7:00 pm Tuesday – Friday

8:00am – 5:00pm Saturday & Sunday

Closed Monday

Hours of operation are weather permitting. Weather-related closures are always posted on the Mount Trashmore webpage: https://www.solidwasteagency.org/mount-trashmore

Visitors will have to check in at the recreation building 948 and fill out a waiver that is good for the entire year. The recreation building will have kiosks for the check-in process, restrooms, a hydration station, bike fix-it stations, gathering space, and staff to answer questions.

