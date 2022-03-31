Show You Care
Marshalltown demolishing tornado-damaged downtown buildings

Nearly four years after a huge tornado hit, Marshalltown is finally demolishing three damaged buildings in downtown.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Nearly four years after an EF-3 tornado hit Marshalltown, crews are finally demolishing three damaged buildings in the downtown area.

The tornado hit in July 2018, causing extensive damage, including ripping the clock tower off the Marshall County Courthouse.

The work is now underway to remove many buildings on Main Street, and the repair work on the 136-year-old courthouse is nearing an end.

City leaders say they want to see new multi-use buildings replace those lost in the tornado.

“Personally I would like to see a new building, multi-story, multi-use — that’s our ideal. It’s right on Main Street. We want to make sure we are showcasing that core,” Marshalltown Community Development Director Michelle Spohnheimer said.

If all goes as planned, the demolition should take two weeks.

Then the city says it’s time to start rebuilding.

