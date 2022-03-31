Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol trooper has trial moved to Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - 42-year-old Michael Lang, the man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith on April 9th, has had his trial successfully moved away from Grundy County, to Hamilton County.

Lang is charged with first-degree murder. Police say a fight during a traffic stop led to a shootout at Lang’s home in Grundy Center.

The trial will commence on May 9th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. A pretrial conference shall be held on May 2, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Grundy County Courthouse, Grundy Center, Iowa.

