Man accused of killing 10-year-old wants trial venue moved

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged for killing 10-year old Breasia Terrell now wants his trial moved out of Scott County.

Henry Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping for the death of Terrell. New court documents show Dinkins filed for a change of venue - citing too much pre-trial publicity.

The prosecution has *not filed a motion against this. And today Dinkins waived his right to a speedy trial. A judge has *not ruled on either of the matters and as of today, his trial is still set for May.

10-year old Breasia Terrell went missing in July of 2020 after staying at Dinkins house - the father of her half-brother.

Police found cleaning supplies and an ax with blood on it in the trunk of his car. Her remains were found in March of last year near DeWitt.

If convicted per Iowa law - Dinkins faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

